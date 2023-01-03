Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam plans on moving to Mumbai, deets inside

Archana was heard saying that she will move into her home soon and that she would get a car later, but wants to settle first here.
Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam plans on moving to Mumbai, deets inside

Archana Gautam is a model and politician who became one of the most popular contestants in the show Bigg Boss 16 and came up at the 4th position. 

Archana was known as someone who gave the audience a lot of content and entertained them with her presence.

As per reports, she has been part of beauty pageants and has a degree in Mass Communication. She was born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

She was loved for her stint in the Bigg Boss 16 and she was known for her bold opinions and friendship and disagreements with Priyanka and other contestants. 

Recently Archana and Priyanka were spotted together at a party and looked very happy to see each other.

Now, in a recent appearance, she was heard saying that she will soon move to Mumbai and get settled in the city.

Check out the post here:

Archana was heard saying that she will move into her home soon and that she would get a car later, but wants to settle first here.

What are your opinions on this and how happy are you that Archana will be shifting here soon?

Do let us know in the comments below!

