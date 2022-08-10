Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam get applauded for their friendship by the Netizens, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story for its readers and this time, we have the display of the pure bond of friendship between Archana and Priyanka as they were seen together at a party.

Priyanka gained a lot of name and fame after her stint in Udaariyaan as Tejo and her character was no longer part of the show after the leap. She was then seen as the second runner up in Bigg Boss 16 and came out as one the strongest contestants.

Archana Gautam is a model and politician who became one of the most popular contestants in the show and came up at the 4th position. Archana was known as someone who gave the audience a lot of content and entertained them with her presence.

While Archana and Priyanka did have their disagreements in the house, they seem to have to stayed friends outside and now the audience is loving their bond and appreciating their genuine friendship.

Recently, when the two had arrived for another event, they were seen happily dancing and Archana even picked Priyanka up and twirled her around.

Both the ladies seem to be close and their friendship was called original and applauded by the netizens. Here’s what they had to say!

