Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finishes the first schedule of Dus June Ki Raat alongside actor Tusshar Kapoor

MUMBAI: There is no need to introduce Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The actress's hard time on Bigg Boss 16 is what people still remember about her. She has been working on big projects since the show. The new web series 'Dus June Ki Raat,' in which the Udaariyaan actress is paired alongside actor Tusshar Kapoor, has concluded its first schedule.

Priyanka announced on Instagram that the first schedule of "Dus June Ki Raat" has concluded. She uploaded a video from the series' pack-up process along with photographs on her Instagram stories. Fans were intrigued and eager to find out more about the Gathbandhan actress's role because she didn't disclose anything about it.

Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web series, 'Dus June Ki Raat,' is generating excitement with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary playing a key role opposite Tusshar Kapoor. Despite keeping details about her character under wraps, Priyanka's fans are eagerly anticipating her performance in this fresh project. Her transition from the small screen to a significant role in Ekta Kapoor's web series highlights her talent and rising popularity. As Priyanka steps into this new chapter, her fans are excitedly looking forward to another outstanding performance that will enhance her standing in the entertainment industry. The series, set to be released on Jio Cinema and ALT Balaji, will also feature actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey on Bigg Boss 16 was filled with ups and downs. She started the competition with Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta, but after Ankit was eliminated, she had to contend with unexpected solo challenges. Though there were rumors that Priyanka's game would be affected she surprised everyone by proving her mettle and became one of the strongest competitors. Her friendship with competitors Ankit Gupta, Saundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, and Archana Gautam was well-received as it provided a comforting element of companionship amid the fierce battle.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary completed her Bigg Boss 16 excitement as the second runner-up during the Grand Finale. A lot of the spectators found it shocking. Salman Khan, the host of the program, congratulated Choudhary on her journey and her good sportsmanship.

