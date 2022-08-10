Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot makes This Special Promise to Nia Sharma, find out here

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. Bigg Boss season 16 has ended and concluded as one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. Shalin emerged as one of the strongest contestants.

Also read: Exclusive! “He has shined out and I am very proud and happy for him,” says Ali Merchant as he talks about Shalin Bhanot and more

Shalin Bhanot is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss and he finally made it to the finale of the show.

Since day one, Shalin has been giving content in the game and has played the game well. He has had fights with Sumbul in the show and was initially seen growing close to Tina Datta.

Their closeness with each other became the topic of discussion both inside and outside of the house.

Shalin will now be seen in a new show on Colors ‘Bekaaboo’ and the promo was recently released. He will star opposite Eisha Singh.

After Bigg Boss, the contestants have been meeting old friends and acquaintances and spending quality time with loved ones and signing up new projects.

Shalin too recently met Nia Sharma and seems like the two share a great bond and are good friends.

The duo was seen spending time together and have promised to do this activity once again.

Check out:

The actress captioned the post as, “At least my 6 am jogs will start again I guess” and Shalin replied saying, “Oh yes.. very soon”

We are sure the duo is a fitness enthusiast and love training and maintaining a healthy body. Shalin seems to have promised to begin the routine jogs soon!

Also read: Shalin Bhanot says he consideres Salman Khan as his inspiration, latter says, “Main out of choice single nahin hu” Netizens react

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar