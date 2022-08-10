Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot makes This Special Promise to Nia Sharma, find out here

Their closeness with each other became the topic of discussion both inside and outside of the house. Shalin will now be seen in a new show on Colors ‘Bekaaboo’ and the promo was recently released. He will star opposite Eisha Singh.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 13:11
Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot makes This Special Promise to Nia Sharma, find out here

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. Bigg Boss season 16 has ended and concluded as one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. Shalin emerged as one of the strongest contestants.

Also read: Exclusive! “He has shined out and I am very proud and happy for him,” says Ali Merchant as he talks about Shalin Bhanot and more

Shalin Bhanot is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss and he finally made it to the finale of the show.

Since day one, Shalin has been giving content in the game and has played the game well. He has had fights with Sumbul in the show and was initially seen growing close to Tina Datta.

Their closeness with each other became the topic of discussion both inside and outside of the house. 

Shalin will now be seen in a new show on Colors ‘Bekaaboo’ and the promo was recently released. He will star opposite Eisha Singh.

After Bigg Boss, the contestants have been meeting old friends and acquaintances and spending quality time with loved ones and signing up new projects.

Shalin too recently met Nia Sharma and seems like the two share a great bond and are good friends.

The duo was seen spending time together and have promised to do this activity once again.

Check out:

The actress captioned the post as, “At least my 6 am jogs will start again I guess” and Shalin replied saying, “Oh yes.. very soon”

We are sure the duo is a fitness enthusiast and love training and maintaining a healthy body. Shalin seems to have promised to begin the routine jogs soon!

Also read: Shalin Bhanot says he consideres Salman Khan as his inspiration, latter says, “Main out of choice single nahin hu” Netizens react

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Dalljiet Kaur Nia Sharma Bigg Boss Colors tv TV news running Friends Sumbul Touqeer Khan Nimrit Priyanka Archana MC Stan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 13:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
"Why is she gaining more weight" netizens trolls Ananya Panday on this latest video
MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions not only by...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Keerat spots Seerat in the car; Garry covers his face with a handkerchief
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot makes This Special Promise to Nia Sharma, find out here
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. Bigg Boss season 16 has ended and concluded...
Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia celebrates This Special occasion with her parents, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. Bigg Boss season 16 has ended and concluded...
Exclusive! Is Abhishek Bachchan's Dancing Dad set in South India?
MUMBAI: A few years ago, a film tentatively titled Dancing Dad was announced with Salman Khan in the lead role. The...
Recent Stories
"Why is she gaining more weight" netizens trolls Ananya Panday on this latest video
"Why is she gaining more weight" netizens trolls Ananya Panday on this latest video

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia celebrates This Special occasion with her parents, check out
Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia celebrates This Special occasion with her parents, check out
What made Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan nostalgic? Find out here
What made Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan nostalgic? Find out here
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Loves This song from Ankit Gupta starrer show- Junooniyat, check out
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Loves This song from Ankit Gupta starrer show- Junooniyat, check out
Tina Datta spills the beans on why she’s not seen in any success party of Bigg Boss 16
Tina Datta spills the beans on why she’s not seen in any success party of Bigg Boss 16
Akshay Kharodia aka Dev of ‘Pandya Store’ hospitalized after testing positive for swine flu
Akshay Kharodia aka Dev of ‘Pandya Store’ hospitalized after testing positive for swine flu
Nikhil Yadav to essay Maloji’s character in &TV’s Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar
Nikhil Yadav to essay Maloji’s character in &TV’s Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar