Exclusive! “He has shined out and I am very proud and happy for him,” says Ali Merchant as he talks about Shalin Bhanot and more

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update after our interaction with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Lock Upp fame Ali Merchant. Check out now.

Also read: Udaariyaan’s Twinkle Arora shares an exciting update about her show, have a look

Ali Merchant has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and has been entertaining the masses with his stellar performances. We have seen Ali in projects like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lock Upp season 1, Bandini among other shows.

He is grabbing headlines for his latest collaboration with Kumar Sanu.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and had an interesting conversation, check out:

1. What is this mystery around Tina’s Zuzu; it is coming up everywhere that you are that Zuzu?

I am not Zuzu, I have said that everywhere. Even if I know that Zuzu, even then, it is her personal life and I am sure she can handle it, she is mature enough to handle it. I am definitely not that Zuzu.

2. Do you think Shalin Bhanot is really heartbroken after whatever happened in the Bigg Boss house?

Not at all. He is a fighter, I have known him for years now. We were together in an acting school and I have worked with him in a show too. Initially, he was freaked out as I saw earlier but then, he accepted it and he made his weakness into a strength and then he became fearless and came out as a winner in a way. He has shined out and I am very proud and happy for him. He is always upto learning.

Ali even talked about how happy he was for Shalin and that he is a good actor.

That was Ali Merchant getting candid with Tellychakkar and having an interesting chat with us!

What do you think of it?

Let us know in the comments below!

Also read:Exclusive! Ali Merchant opens up about his collaboration with Kumar Sanu, upcoming web series and more, check out