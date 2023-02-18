Exclusive! Ali Merchant opens up about his collaboration with Kumar Sanu, upcoming web series and more, check out

Ali Merchant has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and has been entertaining the masses with his stellar performances. We have seen Ali in projects like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lock Upp season 1, Bandini among other shows.
Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and had an interesting conversation, check out:

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and had an interesting conversation, check out:

1. How was it collaborating with Kumar Sanu?

One of the things checked from one of my dreams and he is a legend. So many Bollywood stars have performed to his songs; Govinda to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and then I got a chance to lip sync to one of his songs and it was amazing.

2. Apart from the current short term projects, what are your plans ahead for the future?

Short term projects have their own fun since then you get to enjoy different projects and after a long time I did a music video and it feels amazing. My web series will be out in 1-2 months, ‘Libaaz’, where I’ll be essaying the role of a Haryanvi Cop. Nyrraa Banerji is with me and Krip Suri along with many other talented actors are there. There will be 3 more songs which I have shot for coming out soon too. The people will also find it fun that Ali is an actor, a DJ, a musician and now will be dropping originals too and am beginning casting since 6-7 songs are already made. 

3. What do you think about Reality shows?

I think it is amazing and the best part is that people start knowing your name so that is something amazing!

When asked Ali about his experience with reality shows and if he would like to try his luck, he said that since the indication was towards Bigg Boss; that I went as a guest in Bigg Boss, but I will like to go as a contestant now and I understand the game now. I am wiser now; back then I didn’t know what to do and that has changed.

