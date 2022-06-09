Bigg Boss 16: Interesting Update! Noted Bhojpuri singer and actress Nisha Pandey has been approached for Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show

MUMBAI: Nisha Pandey a popular singer and actress from the Bhojpuri industry has reportedly been approached for participating in the upcoming season of Salman Khan hosted biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

A close source to the actress shared, "Nisha is a talented singer in Bhojpuri industry and she will add the entertainment factor in the show. She has cleared her rounds of meetings virtually and finally the makers have invited her for a one-to-one meeting from Bihar to Mumbai. If things fall in place, the meeting will be held this week and she may sign the show."

Nisha is known for singing popular songs like Ae Rajau Patar Ho Jaeeba, Yaar Maja Lela. She made headlines after signing UP Mein Akhilesh Ji Ka Jhanda Jab Lahrayega.

Apart from Nisha, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan is expected to be one of the participants in the show.

Earlier today, Salman Khan shot for the first promo and look of the show.

Recently Bollywood actor Amir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan took to social media to inform fans that he was offered the latest season of Bigg Boss. However, he has denied the offer. Besides, controversial actress and politician from West Bengal, Nusrat Jahan has also been reportedly offered the show. She is tight-lipped on the matter.

