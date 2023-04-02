BIGG BOSS 16: Karan Johar lashes out at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and tells her she is the only person in the house who couldn’t make a real friend in the game

Karan Johar slams Priyanka and tells her that she is the only person who hasn’t made a true relationship in the house and that she should allow him to talk.
BIGG BOSS 16: Karan Johar lashes out at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and tells her she is the only person in the house who couldn't

MUMBAI :The ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as the contestants get an insight into how they have performed and how the week has been.

As we had reported earlier, owing to the extension of the show, Salman Khan didn’t have the dates to host the show. Hence last weekend, Farah Khan hosted the show. Now this weekend, Karan Johar will be hosting the show.

Salman Khan will return during the finale of the show.

Well, a lot has happened this week, especially the fights that Priyanka had with the housemates, and the Mandali group fading away.

Even Sumbul cried and walked away from her friends, and Bigg Boss taunted MC and Shiv to go and please her.

The three housemates who have been nominated this week are Sumbul, MC Stan, and Shiv. One of them will be eliminated during the weekend.

Yesterday, we did see how Badshah entered the house and had some fun sessions with the housemates and the entire episode was an entertaining one.

Now in the upcoming episode of the show, Karan Johar will slam Priyanka and will tll her that she is the only person who hasn’t made a true friend in the house to which the actress said that she cannot be fake and hence she doesn’t speak to everyone.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has many big-budget Bollywood movies in her pipeline post her journey in Bigg Boss

When she tells Karan that can she continue speaking that’s when he tells her that till now she was only speaking so not let him speak.

Well, seems like every weekend Priyanka is only picked up and she comes into the picture.

Well, it seems like much more is expected from the ‘Shuarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, and it’s going to be an entertaining episode.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan gets a Grand Exit; why was Abdu’s eviction not warranted the same?

Check out the interesting answer that Shah Rukh Khan gives to a fan who asks him for Rs. 1 crore on his recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, and more

