Bigg Boss 16: OH No! Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi finally speaks about participating in the show

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and Divyanka was offered the show but now the actress took on to social media and confirmed that she wouldn’t be a part of the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 11:06
Bigg Boss 16: OH No! Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi finally speaks about participating in the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants in the show.

This year, the show will be following the international pattern and Bigg Boss himself will be playing the game along with the contestants.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Weekend Ka Vaar gets a new time slot and the show to be premiered in two days)

As we had reported earlier that Divyanka Tripathi was offered the show and the talks were on between her and the makers of the show.

Now the actress took to her social media page and confirmed, “Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that - 'I am not a part of Bigg Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news.' Thanks for overwhelming love always”

Well, every year Divyanka’s name pops up for a new season but things never materialize, though the fans would have loved to see her on the show.  

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

Bigg Boss 16 SidNaaz Siddarth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Voot Colors Reality show Munawar Tinu Dutta Prakruti Kanika Maan Fahmaan Khan Giaa Manek Ridhima Pandit Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 11:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: OMG! Kabir comes out of coma, runs to Yuvraj
MUMBAI: Colors Tv’s show - Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is indeed loved by all. Fans are in awe of the sizzling chemistry...
CUTE! You cannot miss this ADORABLE video of Jay Bhanushali with his daughter
MUMBAI : Jay Bhanushali is best known for playing Neev Shergill in Ekta Kapoor's show Kayamath and winning Nach Baliye...
Must Read! From being an auto-driver to being Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star, let’s take a look at ace comedian Raju Srivastava’s journey
MUMBAI : Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58. He reportedly suffered a heart attack while working out...
Spy Bahu: Trap Alert! Mahira’s trap for Yohan, Sejal questions Yohan
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Harphoul Mohini: Woah! Harphoul takes a big decision for Mohini, thanks to Mai
MUMBAI :Colors' show Harphoul Mohini kickstarted a few months ago. The show stars Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singh in the...
Fun and Frolic galore continues in Gokuldham Society
MUMBAI: Residents of Gokuldham society are enjoying in the Rangarang programme. Our mini India residents are looking...
RECENT STORIES
R. Madhvan
Shocking! R. Madhvan gets trolled for this reason, “Abba Nahi Manenge” fans says on his latest video