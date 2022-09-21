Bigg Boss 16: OH No! Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi finally speaks about participating in the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants in the show.

This year, the show will be following the international pattern and Bigg Boss himself will be playing the game along with the contestants.

As we had reported earlier that Divyanka Tripathi was offered the show and the talks were on between her and the makers of the show.

Now the actress took to her social media page and confirmed, “Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that - 'I am not a part of Bigg Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news.' Thanks for overwhelming love always”

Well, every year Divyanka’s name pops up for a new season but things never materialize, though the fans would have loved to see her on the show.

