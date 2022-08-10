Bigg Boss 16: OMG! What’s cooking between Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot in the show?

While fans have called out Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer for playing a victim quite nicely on the show, her closeness to contestant Salin Bhanot has not gone down well with many.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 12:18
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself. 

While fans have called out Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer for playing a victim quite nicely on the show, her closeness to contestant Salin Bhanot has not gone down well with many. Her fans are in fact worried for the 19 year old actress.

Sumbul is the youngest contestant so far on Bigg Boss 16 and her fans have noticed how she has gradually gotten close to actor Shalin Bhanot. Some have demanded that either Bigg Boss or host Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar, should warn the youngster of Shalin’s antics.

Some Netizens have slammed Sumbul for trying to create a fake love story with the Naagin actor. He was previously in the news for his nasty separation from his ex-wife Daljiet Kaur, who had accused him of domestic violence. The latter was also a part of Bigg Boss 15 but got evicted after the second week. 

Fans are now wondering if Sumbul and Shalin’s bond is real or just a way of raising the TRPs.

