Bigg Boss 16: Oops! Rahul Vaidya shares his opinion on social media; warns Bigg Boss to take things seriously

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya’s stint in the Bigg Boss house was loved by the audience, and he was one of the most famous and strongest contestants in the house. He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He was known for his simplicity and honesty and won the hearts of the audience with his gameplay.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Rahul gained immense love and success and fans are waiting to see him in his next project.

In the Bigg Boss house, he made headlines over his fights with Rubina and Abhinav and also for his friendship and loyalty to Aly Goni.

Post that, he was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

(ALSO READ : OMG! Rahul Vaidya curses Hina Khan in his latest social media post after knowing her dirty deed in Bigg Boss 14)

Rahul has been watching the current season of Bigg Boss and he keeps sharing his views and thoughts about the same.

Recently, we saw how he took a stand for MC Stan, Abdu, and Archana and said that they were real players in the show.

As we saw, this season Bigg Boss himself is playing the game and is becoming very friendly with the contestants.

Now, recently, Rahul took to social media and said, “If Bigg Boss becomes so friendly then his respect and sacredness would become less. Not good for the show. Bigg Boss you should play the game but not with yourself”

Well, somewhere Rahul Vaidya is right as the powerful Bigg Boss personality isn’t coming around. Bigg Boss over the seasons have set the contestants straight, punished and rewarded them for their behaviour in the house.

Do you agree with Rahul Vaidya?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Awesome! Rahul Vaidya opens up on his plans on doing more reality shows, TV projects and more, Check it out