Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals her secret of playing the game; says “Archana and I plan our fights so that we can be seen in the show”

The game of Bigg Boss is getting interesting as Priyanka opened up about a secret regarding her game. She revealed how she discusses with Archana about their fights and how everything was planned.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 03:30
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best.

Last week, we saw how the entire week belonged to Shalin and Tina, and how during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman Khan slammed them for their behaviour and told them to stop being fake.

We also saw how Nimrit is still the captain of the house and she is in the race for the ticket to the finale task, and how the contestants will have to take her out of that position.

In yesterday’s episode, Priyanka and Shiv had a massive fight regarding Nimrit’s captainship and the fight escalated quickly.

Currently, all the housemates are against Priyanka and she is standing all alone in the game and is fighting all odds.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to participate in Bigg Brother UK

Also, the nominations will take place and Shalin, Tina, Priyanka, and Shiv have been nominated.

In one of the conversations on the show, Priyanka revealed her secret of playing the game, where she said that she plans her fight with Archana so that she can be seen on the show, which has worked for her and Archana.

Well, that is a good strategy to play the game, and there is no doubt that it has worked for both of them.

Though the two are friends, now they have drifted away.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! No eliminations to take place this weekend?

