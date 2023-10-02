Bigg Boss 16 : Rohit Shetty enters the Bigg Boss house to select contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI:The finale of the show is just three days away and the top five finalists of the show are giving their best shot as everyone wants to lift the trophy.

The top five finalists of the show are Priyanka, Archna, Shalin, Shiv, and Mc Stan and all are going all out to give their best in the show.

On this coming Sunday, one of them would be declared the winner of the show and would lift the trophy.

All the finalist have given their best and have proved themselves hence are the in the finale week.

Rohit Shetty will be entering the house where he will be conducting some stunts related to Khatron Ke Khiladi.

There could be a possibility that he would be choosing one - two housemates as contestants for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Earlier, also when Rohit had come on the show to promote his upcoming movie "Cirkus" he had mentioned about wanting Shiv, Abdu and Priyanka as contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The contestants had also done the shock task and got a glimpse of what stunts happen on the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see if the contestants are able to perform the task given by Rohit and who would be chosen for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

