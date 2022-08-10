Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare passes derogatory comment against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says “Such girls stand near the signals”

MUMBAI :Priyanka and Shiv are currently two of the strongest and toughest contestants of the show and their game is loved by the audience and they see them in the top two contestants of the show.

Since day one the two of them never got along with each other and were always at loggerheads.

Their fights usually take place because of differences of opinions.

Shiv has always been in the “Mandali” group since day one where Sajid, Mc Stan, Abdu, and he had got along like a house on fire

On the other hand, in the initial days, Priyanka was with Ankit, and then she built an alliance with Archana which didn’t last for that long. These days she has become close to Tina, and in a way, all the housemates are against her.

Recently, the two once again had a fight where Bigg Boss took the decision to close two rooms, and hence Priyanka went and took Mandali’s room and that’s when she and Shiv had a huge fight with each other.

During that fight, huge arguments took place between both of them and as Priyanka was yelling, Shiv passed a comment saying “She is talking like those girls who stand near the signals”

But i seems like Priyanka and Archana didn’t hear that statement and hence didn’t react to it but the fans have captured the video and have exposed Shiv in a way and have questioned him as to what he meant by this.

Well, it seems like Priyanka and Shiv wouldn’t be friends ever and their fight would go a long way.

