Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Abdu Rozik is heartbroken and says, “I don’t know who is a true friend, no one can be trusted”

MUMBAI : Abdu Rozik has become the national crush and attention after he entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. Since day one he has made a place in the heart of the audiences and has gained a massive fan following. He is one of the few contestants who keeps trending on social media daily as the fans cannot get over his cuteness.

We have seen that any guest that comes on the sets of the show has always said that they love Abdu as a contestant and he is very adorable.

On the show, Abdu is very close to Sajid, Mc Stan, and Shiv, and the audience loves their bond and feels that it’s very genuine, especially his bond with Shiv.

Recently, Abdu was seen as sad and disappointed with the game as he feels he cannot trust anyone and is confused about who his friend is.

He was seen telling Sajid Khan that “I cannot trust anyone and understand who is my close friend and who isn’t in this Bigg Boss house.” He also revealed how sometimes he goes to the washroom and starts to cry as he feels lonely and left out.

It will be interesting to see how Abdu will go ahead with the show because there is news doing the rounds that the director might get evicted this week, though there is no confirmation on the same. Abdu currently spends his whole day with Sajid and is extremely close to him.

