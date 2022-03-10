Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! New Twist in Nominations; From Sajid Khan to MC Stan, Here's a list of all the contestants nominated this Week

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. The show has started on a high note with new twists and turns.

This is the first time that there have been nominations on the second day, the Bigg Boss house has already seen too many fights on the first day.

The nominations had a new twist where Bigg Boss told the contestants that they just have to nominate the contestant without any explanation and even punished those who apologized.

The contestants who got the most amount of votes were Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam were nominated by captain Nimrit herself.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

