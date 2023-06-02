Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De reveals if Priyanka or Soundarya missed Ankit and Gautam

These days, Sreejita De made headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. Unfortunately, she has been eliminated from the show. In a recent interview, she spoke about Priyanka and Soundarya missing Ankit and Gautam.
MUMBAI:Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry.

She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following.

These days, she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, but unfortunately, after she entered the show as a wild card entry, she was eliminated during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode.

In a recent interview, she was asked whether she thinks that Priyanka and Soundarya are missing Ankit or Gautam.

To which the actress said that Priyanka is missing Ankit for sure, but Soundarya isn’t. She had even told in an episode that she doesn’t miss him anymore.

That is true, as recently, Shiv had exposed Soundarya when he did ask her if she still loved Gautam. To which the actress said that she doesn’t miss him, nor is the love there anymore.

That’s when Shiv said that her love story was just for the game, and somewhere, Karan Johar was right in exposing them.

Shiv also said that somewhere, he feels bad for Gautam as his feelings were true. But he is happy that finally, he will see her true colours.

Soundarya has been a very strong contestant on the show and she is seen as the potential winner. Today, she has a massive fan following.
 
