 Bigg Boss 16: Two more wild card contestants to enter the show?

Bigg Boss 16 is doing extremely well and is gaining good TRP ratings and has become the number one reality show on television.

One of the reasons is because of the content that the contestants are giving to the show.

Abdu has finally returned back to the show and some positivity has been spread in the house, although he is not talking to Sajid Khan and Nimrit.

On the other hand, we have seen the fight between Archana, Priyanka, and Vikas and how the politician is making the life of the housemates like hell.

We also saw the nominations take place, and almost half of the housemates were nominated, whereas the rest were saved, especially the mandali group.

Almost two weeks ago, the makers brought in Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala as wild card entries and both are playing the game well.

As per sources, the makers are planning to bring two more wild card entries in the show, although there is no confirmation on the same.

But the talks are on with two contestants to enter the show as wild card entries.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns will come on the show with their entries, and how the contestants will play the game.

