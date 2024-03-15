Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and rapper Badshah set to collaborate on the exciting project; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: MC Stan has made a name for himself in the Indian hip-hop scene thanks to his powerful stage presence and devoted following. This rapper, from Pune, is the winner of Bigg Boss Season 16. His electric performances and chart-topping albums, such as his most recent album, Mehfeel, have won him global praise.

Now, MC Stan is gearing up for an exciting new venture as he prepares to collaborate with none other than the iconic rapper Badshah for his highly anticipated album, Ek Tha Raja. Badshah, known for his chart-topping hits and innovative approach to music, has spent a staggering 18 months crafting this album, enlisting the talents of over 25 artists and producers from India and beyond.

Joining Badshah and other accomplished musicians on the roster of collaborators is MC Stan, who promises to make Ek Tha Raja a brilliant example of innovative collaboration. Enthralled by the remarkable chemistry between MC Stan and Badshah on this ground-breaking record, fans can't wait to hear it for themselves. Keep watching out for their collaboration with other outstanding singers to produce a musical experience that will never be missed.

MC Stan and Badshah’s collaboration is nothing short of legendary as both singers have a string of superhits to their names. As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, music lovers are unable to wait to witness the magic unfold that the two powerhouses have created on Ek Tha Raja.

Credit- Filmibeat