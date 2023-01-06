Shocking! MC Stan receives massive backlash as his team misbehaves with media; read to know more

MC Stan rose to fame post his win in Bigg Boss 16 and post that the rapper has been receiving negative feedback for his behavior as they fell that he has got a weird attitude and that he needs to change it.
MUMBAI:Mc Stan is one of the most famous rappers in today’s time and has a crazy fan following.

The actor came into the limelight after his stint in Bigg Boss, where his friendship in the Mandali group was spoken about.

He was very close to Abdu and Shiv and their brotherhood was a topic of discussion inside and outside the house.

He emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 and took the trophy home. His fan following doubled and tripled post the show.

But once the show ended, it seemed like the friendship between the Mandali gang ended as well.

Further, Abdu had a public fight with MC Stan, but later, they both sorted their differences and the friendship was back again.

But post the show is over the rapper has got a lot of attitude and this has not gone down well with the fans and the audiences.  

We came across a video where Mc Stan and his team is seen disrespecting the media and behaving with them rashly.

One can see as the media person is trying to take a glimpse of him his team pushes the camera person away and misbehaves with them.

This has not gone down well with the audience as they feel that when he was in Bigg Boss he wanted the help of the media to promote him and the moment he shot to fame he has got an attitude and doesn’t behave well with the media.

ALSO READ : MC Stan lifts the Bigg Boss 16 Trophy and earns the coveted title!

Some of the fans have commented saying that why the media is giving him so much attention when he doesn’t bother to even look back at them.

A user commented saying what’s the attitude about, somewhere because of Media support you have reached this far.

Well, since he was declared as the winner of the show, the rapper has got a lot of attitude and has been receiving backlash from the audiences.

What do you think of MC behavior?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan reveals witnessing his close friend being murdered in front of his eyes

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 19:34

