Bigg Boss 16 winner Mc Stan reveals that he shouldn’t have won; Shiv Thakare deserved to take the trophy home as he played the game since day one

Mc was announced as the winner of the show which was a shock to many. Now, while interacting with the media Mc said that he shouldn’t have won and that Shiv deserved to win the trophy as he played the game.
MUMBAI :Mc Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 which came as a shock to the audience, the host Salman Khan and the rapper himself.

Mc, since the beginning of the show was very lost and hardly played the game. He was a part of the “Mandali” group that was formed by Sajid Khan and he was very close to Shiv and Abdu.

The rapper himself said on the show that he understood the game just two weeks back and began to play the game and until then, he was lost and didn’t understand anything!

But Mc’s fan following is on another level and his fandoms crashed the other fan clubs and made him the winner of the show.

Post the show, when he came out and interacted with the media the rapper said, “I don’t think I deserved to win the show but my brother Shiv Thakare should have taken the trophy home, since he played the game since day one!”

He further added, “But it is fine as I also had a little involvement in the game and this credit goes to my fans as I wasn’t trying to be someone else. I was myself in the game and didn’t change a bit and hence the audience could relate to it and I won the show.”

Well, there is no doubt that Mc and Shiv share a special bond of brotherhood with each other and they are extremely close to each other and hence Mc mentioned that he wouldn’t have had a problem if Shiv would've won the show.

And the best part about their relationship is that despite the show having ended, they are in touch with each other and share the same bond.

