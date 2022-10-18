Bigg Boss 16: WOAH! As allegations against Sajid Khan seem to be piling up, will Salman Khan finally evict him?

MUMBAI : The controversial reality TV show Bigg boss has been entertaining people for a while now. It is currently on the 16th of the show and has many entertaining contestants. One of the controversies in the show right now is the participation of filmmaker Sajid Khan. He has been accused by around 9 women of sexual assault during the #MeToo movement and that he asked them for nude photos as well. There has been a lot of debate on the internet about his participation; some want to give him another chance, and others don’t believe that he has changed.

Many people have been voicing their opinion that Salman Khan should listen to them and remove Sajid Khan from the show as it is unethical. Sources close to the show have revealed that Salman Khan has accepted the demand of throwing Sajid Khan out of the show and will probably be eliminating him within a week. A close friend of Salman Khan told the media portal that Tiger 3 actor has been in a tough spot as he shares a close bond with Sajid's sister Farah Khan, and apparently, she had requested Salman to help her brother.

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has been one of the victims who have accused Sajid of sexual misconduct. She even revealed that Sajid Khan had asked her to feel his private part and rate it out of 10. Her revelation left everyone shocked. Sona Mohapatra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Uorfi Javed, and several actresses took a dig at the makers for taking Sajid into their show.

Bigg Boss 16 has been going on for almost 2 weeks now, and Sreejita De was the first contestant to get evicted from the show. Do you think that Sajid is next in line to get eliminated from the house? Let us know in the comments below.

