SHOCKER! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan faces another allegation over sexual misconduct; Popular Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterejee recalls her meeting with the director

Sajid Khan is making it to headlines frequently over his presence in the Bigg Boss house, the netizens’ disapproval of his entry in the house and over the #MeToo allegations that were laid on him previously.

Now after Kanishka Kapoor and Sherlyn Chopra, Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee spoke about his sexually inappropriate comments and misconduct therein.

In her recent interview with a news channel, Rani revealed about her meeting with Sajid for his film Himmatwala and how the filmmaker had asked her to come alone to his house and advised against bringing anyone along, manager or PR, given it was a formal meeting.

Rani agreed since Sajid was a big director and went to his Juhu residence where he was alone. Sajid talked about casting her for the song, ‘Dhoka Dhoka’ in the film and how she will have to wear a short lehenga for the same.

He requested seeing her legs since she wore her long skirt and she complied thinking maybe that’s how it happened. She felt scared at the time and later went on to say that Sajid asked her about her breast size and if she had a boyfriend and the frequency of intercourse they shared.

Rani talked about how she snapped back about the rubbish he talked about and left the house. She revealed that the director even tried to touch her inappropriately.

She was tempted to open up about it when multiple women accused Sajid and now that Sajid was in Bigg Boss, Rani felt that she should come up and call out his behavior.

Credits: Bollywood Life