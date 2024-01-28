Bigg Boss 17: Blessings! Here’s what Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra got from their family as lucky charm

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has entered in its final leg and the competition has only got tough.

Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are the top finalists of the show.

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! THIS is how the winning trophy for this season looks like

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.

We got to see the top finalist’s family and closed ones wishing well for them. Later, the family members were even called on the show, seeing which the contestants got very emotional and started crying.

Salman Khan asked them all to leave and join him on the stage. After that, he asked the contestants what they got from their family as lucky charm.

Mannara’s mother gave her Baba ji ka bracelet as a lucky charm for victory. Ankita got her father’s cap and specs from her mother as a lucky charm. Munawar got a photo frame of her son, Abhishek got Mata ki Chunri from her mother. Arun did get anything as he got blessings from his mother and that was like ‘Jannat’ for him.

Now Salman Khan has come to speak to the contestants.

It will be interesting to see who will lift the coveted trophy! Who are you vouching for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Keep reading this space for all the latest and exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 17.

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the makers of the show would introduce the briefcase of Rs. 10 Lakhs to the finalists

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Jio Cinema.

