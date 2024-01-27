Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the makers of the show would introduce the briefcase of Rs. 10 Lakhs to the finalists

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is almost nearing its finale and tomorrow we will know who the winner of this season will be.

Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Arun and Abhishek are the finalists of the show and they have gone through so many ups and downs in the house.

This season has really been very successful and the show is among the top ten shows when it comes to the TRP ratings.

One of the reasons the show has been so successful is because of the show content, drama and fights the contestants are given.

We have seen how the tiff between Ankita – Vicky became the talk of the town, Munawar and Mannar’s friendship was loved by the fans, and how one can forget the numerous fights between Abhishek, Isha and Samarth.

Arun was a silent player in the season and he did have quite a few inputs in the show and he too has reached the final week.

The fans and audience are waiting for the briefcase round to take place which the makers are planning to introduce that round to the finalist during the finale of the show.

Well, the audience is guessing that Arun might be the finalist who would walk away with the briefcase, though there is no confirmation on it.

All the top five finalists seem to be very strong and they have a strong fan following and it's going to be difficult for the audience to vote for their favorite one.

