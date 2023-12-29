Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! The date for the grand finale changes, this is when the final episode would be telecasted

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well it’s because of the content that the contestants are giving on the show.

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Abhishek Kumar exposes Isha Malviya and reveals details of their love story, says “My parents cried as I was crazy for Isha and ended up bedridden for months, my father was ready to beg Isha to come back to me”

We also saw the entry of two wild card contestants Aoora and Ayesha Khan but the two aren’t doing anything great for the show.

But now Abhishek, Isha, Ankita, Vicky, Neil, Samarth are few of the contestants who are playing the game and are seen in the show.

Isha has become the captain of the house and things are going on well and then suddenly Abishek and Samarth come into picture and make his game weak.

Now, Tellychakkar has exclusively come to know that the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is going to take place on 29th January 2024, instead of 28th January 2024.

Also read - Bigg Boss 17: Massive fight breaks out between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, the latter says 'Remember why your mother slapped you...'

It will be interesting to see which contestant will reach the finale of the show and who would win as this time they are really strong contestants of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.