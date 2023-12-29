Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Abhishek Kumar exposes Isha Malviya and reveals details of their love story, says “My parents cried as I was crazy for Isha and ended up bedridden for months, my father was ready to beg Isha to come back to me”

MUMBAI : As the weeks are passing by, Bigg Boss is getting more interesting as many revelations are happening in the house.

Bigg Boss will announce a task where all the contestants will be putting allegations on Munawar as Ayesha Khan will expose him and would give details on how he two – timed her in his relationship.

More revelations will be done when Isha and Abhishek would get into a fight and would give out personal details about each other's past relationship. They would be dragging their parents into the fight.

Abhishek would tell Isha on how she has cheated on him and owing to this, how her mother had slapped her. On hearing this, Isha would lose her cool and say how Abhishek’s dad used to beat him and his mom used to cry.

The actor would retaliate and say “My parents used to cry as I was madly in love with Isha. I was bedridden for six month and hence my mother and father used to cry. My father was also ready to go beg Isha to return to me”

Things get uglier as they reveal much more things about their personal life and details about their parents.

Well, Isha and Abhishek since day didn’t get along though Isha used to roam around Abhishek but with Samarth’s entry she went away from him and the audience did see how he broke down and cried like a baby.

Seems like this fight between Isha and Abhishek isn’t going to end soon and is going to go a long way!

