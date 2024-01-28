Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Amazing! Sunil Shetty and Salman Khan dance to the iconic song 'Oh Oh Jaane Jaana'

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has entered in its final leg and the competition has only got tough.

Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are the top finalists of the show.

(Also Read:Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the makers of the show would introduce the briefcase of Rs. 10 Lakhs to the finalists

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists. There are some fun segments which are being hosted where Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek were anchoring and later ex-contestant Orry made an entry as Krushna exited.

Well, the countdown to the finale has already started and now according to the latest information coming to our news desk, Suniel Shetty has graced the show as a part of the finale episode. We hear that Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty have performed on Salman's iconic song 'Oh Oh Jaane Jaana' from his hit film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

There will be a lot of more interesting performances in the controversial reality show and it will be a star studded affair.

As for the finalists, it will be interesting to see who will lift the coveted trophy! Who are you vouching for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Keep reading this space for all the latest and exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 17.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! THIS is how the winning trophy for this season looks like

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Jio Cinema and Colors TV.



