Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Must Read! Finalists reveal who they will NEVER party with once out of the house

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has entered in its final leg and the competition has only got tough.

Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are the top finalists of the show.

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists. There are some fun segments which are being hosted where Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek are hosting the controversial reality show.

Well, the countdown to the finale has already started and Orry was present in the house where as a part of a segment, the finalists revealed who they will never party with once out of the house. Munawar said that he will never party with Ayesha Singh as the two share a past. Arun felt that Abhishek is one person he will not stay in touch with given his loud nature. Abhishek mentioned Samarth because of the entire slapgate drama and Mannara chose Isha for obvious reasons.

Ankita said that she earlier thought that she wants to mention Vicky's name but later taunted saying that he can party without her but she cannot and hence she chooses to name Aishwarya as they do not bond well at all!

There will be a lot of more interesting performances in the controversial reality show and it will be a star studded affair.

As for the finalists, it will be interesting to see who will lift the coveted trophy! Who are you vouching for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

