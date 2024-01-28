Bigg Boss 17: Hot News! Anurag Dhobal, Khanzaadi and Aoora not a part of the Grand Finale

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has entered in its final leg and the competition has only got tough.

The reality show began on October 16 with contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal and others. Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are the top finalists of the show.

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.

It is not unknown that Anurag Dhobal and Khanzaadi had a lot of problems with Bigg Boss. Anurag felt that his fanclub is being targeted constantly and that it was not fair. Khanzaadi, on the other hand, felt that her personal life was exposed on the show and her illness was made fun of. She wanted to quit the show.

Now, it has come to fore that Aoora, Anurag and Khanzaadi are not a part of the grand finale.

Currently, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek have entered the Bigg Boss house where they are hosting fun segments with the contestants.

Currently, the ex-contestants are roasting the current candidates on their journey and how their conduct was during their term in the house.

It will be interesting to see who will lift the coveted trophy! Who are you vouching for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Jio Cinema.