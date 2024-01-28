Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Salman Khan pulls Vicky’s mother’s leg and taunts her, appreciates Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s relationship

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has entered in its final leg and the competition has only got tough.

Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are the top finalists of the show.

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.

We got to see the top finalist’s family and closed ones wishing well for them. Later, the family members were even called on the show, seeing which the contestants got very emotional and started crying.

Now Salman Khan has come to speak to the contestants.

Salman Khan pointed out to Ankita that she got married to Vicky 4 times and there shouldn’t be a 5th time, instead she should give 7 promises not to Vicky but to her mother-in-law.

However, Ankita was very straight with her promises. Things got interesting when Salman Khan asked Vicky’s mother to give 3 promises to Ankita and instead of giving promises, she instead expressed her expectations from Ankita and Salman Khan pointed this out in front of everyone, leaving the audience in splits.

Vicky’s mother also asked Ankita to not participate in such a show that outs the family reputation at risk but Ankita replied to it by saying that she is a part of the industry and is proud to be that and so she will get into certain shows. However, she will try not to put the family name at the risk.

Later on, Salman Khan pulled leg of Vicky’s mother by taunting her about getting in between a relationship and much more. Meanwhile, when Vicky’s mother said that she is waiting for Ankita to come out of the house, Salman Khan highlighted this to Ankita. Hearing this, Ankita expressed her fear of going to the village. Later, Salman Khan appreciated the couple and told Vicky’s mother that she should be happy about the couple doing well. Salman Khan tauntingly said in a funny tone that if something goes wrong between the two, the audience will know who must be responsible for it.

