Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Twitter fans come out in support of Khaanzaadi, and lash out at Abhishek Kumar for trying to ‘make a fake love angle’!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens. Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows of Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.

Actor Abhishek Kumar is currently seen in the house! to start his own new journey. Abhishek rose to fame with his portrayal in the show Udaariyaan, and then later in Balaji Telefilm’s Bekaboo.

In the beginning the actors game was all over the place and he was subjected to a bit of trolling as well, given the fact that his heartbreak was aired out on national television, viewers started to have a it of sympathy for him as well and over the ciurse of the next few weeks, his game changed to an evolved one, while his screaming and aggressive behaviour have been condemned, his ability to form new bonds was also appreciated.

For about two weeks now, the relationship between him and Khaanzaadi has been a subject of discussion in the house, whether the relationship or the feelings the two claim to have is fake or not is still up for debate, but things took a turn for worse in yesterday’s episode, when durig a task given by Bigg Boss, Abhishek just went on a rant about Khaanzadi, her character, her using for the game and what not and even went to say mean things about Manara who apparently was his friend.

Fans and viewers of the show are divided over Abhishek’s action but majority feels like that he went overboard and that he was using Khaanzadi to create a fake love angle in the show and no matter what transpired between the two, his rant about character assaniating her was a bit too much.

Twitter has come out in support of Khaanzaadi, much like some in the house, and has bashed Abhishek because of his behavior.

Take a look at some of the reactions from Twitter:

In today's episode #AbhishekKumar is completely wrong. You can't flirt one day and insult her the next day. #KhanZaadi didn't come to your bed, you went to hers. She didn't show love, you were showing love towards her. Today you behave like a hypocrite.pic.twitter.com/90afev1tBH — MS (@EngineerMs_16) November 16, 2023

This is bad #AbhishekKumar ! You were doing well the last few days and then suddenly you yourself go and jump in dump by saying such nonsense about a female contestant you used to adore on the show?



Not cool.#KhanZaadi #FirozaKhan #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/bwkc80vDM5 — Jen (@DsouzaJennifer) November 16, 2023

#AbhishekKumar uses topics shared by #KhanZaadi & mocks her health for the sake of screaming. He’s clearly hogging footage in Munnawar & her fight & had no points to make.Fata hua speaker for a reason without flirt angle bhi bhaisaab ko chahiye aur irritating bhi vohi #BB17 pic.twitter.com/bK4rvOu4Ns — (@LilBitNutx) November 15, 2023

#KhanZaadi is strong & real !! After the wkw some people from #BB17 are just targeting her as Salman did not support her !! But the thing is she is just pure..she has not changed her relationships after wkw..she will roar , LONE WARRIOR

#BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/PHv2IhADmj — (@khanzaadiOFC) November 16, 2023

The fight between the two took another turn in the show. The audience certainly thinks that Abhishek has crossed a line.

Who do you think was right? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

