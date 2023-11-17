Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Twitter fans come out in support of Khaanzaadi, and lash out at Abhishek Kumar for trying to ‘make a fake love angle’!

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 18:00
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens. Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows of Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons. 

Actor Abhishek Kumar is currently seen in the house! to start his own new journey. Abhishek rose to fame with his portrayal in the show Udaariyaan, and then later in Balaji Telefilm’s Bekaboo.

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw and Prasanna Bisht to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar”

In the beginning the actors game was all over the place and he was subjected to a bit of trolling as well, given the fact that his heartbreak was aired out on national television, viewers started to have a it of sympathy for him as well and over the ciurse of the next few weeks, his game changed to an evolved one, while his screaming and aggressive behaviour have been condemned, his ability to form new bonds was also appreciated. 

For about two weeks now, the relationship between him and Khaanzaadi has been a subject of discussion in the house, whether the relationship or the feelings the two claim to have  is fake or not is still up for debate, but things took a turn for worse in yesterday’s episode, when durig a task given by Bigg Boss, Abhishek just went on a rant about Khaanzadi, her character, her using for the game and what not and even went to say mean things about Manara who apparently was his friend.

Fans and viewers of the show are divided over Abhishek’s action but majority feels like that he went overboard and that he was using Khaanzadi to create a fake love angle in the show and no matter what transpired between the two, his rant about character assaniating her was a bit too much.

Twitter has come out in support of Khaanzaadi, much like some in the house, and has bashed Abhishek because of his behavior. 

Take a look at some of the reactions from Twitter:

The fight between the two took another turn in the show.  The audience certainly thinks that Abhishek has crossed a line. 

Who do you think was right? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 MC Stan to grace the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar”

Abhishek Kumar Udaariyaan bigg boss 17 Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Bigg Boss Colors Voot Jio Cinema neil Aishwarya Ankita Lokhande MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manara Chopra Salman Khan Bigg Boss 16 TejRan priyankit Isha Malviya Jigna Vora Abhishek Malhan Arun Srikant TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 18:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Review Out! Khichdi 2: Paanthukistan opens up to mixed to positive reviews, check out how the netizens reacted to the movie
MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai,...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: Oh No! Tiff Between Ankush and Satya
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Major Twist!Preeti agrees to let go of the houseboat
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Yay! Hina Khan bags Reliance Entertainment’s next project titled ‘Qahar’
MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most celebrated actors on television today.She rose to fame with her stint in Yeh...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan schools Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya in the therapy room
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well at the BARC ratings and it is having a good TRP ratings and it...
Imlie! Upcoming Drama! Amma Ji asks Agastya to take Imlie out of the house, after finding out the truth about her past!
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings.  Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the...
Recent Stories
Khichdi
Review Out! Khichdi 2: Paanthukistan opens up to mixed to positive reviews, check out how the netizens reacted to the movie
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan schools Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya in the therapy room
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Congrats: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin becomes a TRP topper yet again; here's what goes into making the show a superhit!
Imlie
BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss Season 17 sees a jump in TRPs enters top five shows; Imlie enters top two shows;Anupmaa drops to the fourth position, GHKKPM tops the list, followed by Imlie, TMD, Anupamaa and Bigg Boss
Sweetu
Exclusive! It gets a challenging as the show airs seven days a week: Sweetu Panjwani on shooting for Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai
Kunal
Exclusive: Kunal to meet prospective brides for marriage in Star Plus’ Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Digvijay
Exclusive! The writing is getting better and the filming is done on a big scale: Digvijay Purohit on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si