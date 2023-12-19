Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar get into a nasty physical fight, latter calls him, “40 saal ka buddha”

After Munawar and Ayesha’s confrontation, Vicky and Abhishek will now have a nasty fight that will shockingly turn physical.
Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it comes in the TRP ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the good drama and fights happening in the house. After Munawar and Ayesha’s confrontation, Vicky and Abhishek will now have a nasty fight that will shockingly turn physical.

It all started when Abhishek started arguing with Ankita over the kitchen duties. That’s when Vicky jumps into the fight and Abhishek tells him, “40 saal ki buddhe ko title mila hai.” Vicky replied saying, “Ek ladki nahi rahegi tere saath. Badtameez hai tu.”

When an angry Abhishek rushed toward Ankita, Vicky came in between and pushed him away, and Abhishek trips and falls. A furious Abhishek then gets up and pushes Vicky back in full force. 

In today’s episode, Vicky will request Bigg Boss to punish Abhishek. 

Even earlier, Salman had asked Abhishek to control his anger and aggressiveness.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

