Bigg Boss 17: Orry talks about his views on Khanzaadi; says she is 'dark but delightful'

A name which has been buzzing in the entertainment industry and many of its fanatics are keen on knowing Orry. He has entered as a wild card in the controversial reality show
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 11:50
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most loved shows on television.

Though the show is controversial in nature, the audience is hooked to the screens and cannot have enough of the celebrity participants who are fighting it out to win the coveted trophy. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Orry shocks Salman Khan as he reveals earning Rs 20-30 just from selfies, here’s how the actor reacted)

Along with the existing contestants, there are also wild card entries who promise to spice up the show. It was only recently that Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai entered the show as wild cards. Samarth was a challenger as he is Isha Malviya’s current boyfriend while her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar is also in the house. On the other hand, Manasvi entered the show only to get evicted two weeks later.

Another name which has been buzzing in the entertainment industry and many of its fanatics are keen on knowing Orry. There are many people who are inquisitive to know who Orry is and there are some Bollywood celebrities with whom he has been pictured with in his signature hand pose!

There was also a buzz that Orry takes Rs. 20 to 30 Lakhs for posing for pictures with celebrities.

Orry has entered as a wild card inside the house and in an interview of him doing the rounds on social media, Orry shared that Khanzaadi is a two in one personality of Anjulika and Manjulika (positive and negative personality) from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He said that Khanzaadi is dark but beautiful!

Take a look at what he had to say:

Do you agree with Orry? (Also Read: Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Is KhanZaadi telling the truth about her health issues or not? A video of a doctor claiming its truth surfaces online! )

Let us know in the comment section below!

bigg boss 17 Jio Cinemas Orry Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Khanzaadi wild card Bigg Boss 17 Instagram TellyChakkar
About Author

