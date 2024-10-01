Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya bashes Abhishek Kumar for COPYING the Late Sidharth Shukla; slams Ankita Lokhande for her double standards!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has turned out to be one of the most controversial shows on television. The show on Jio Cinemas has been witnessing a lot of fights and that has escalated in judging relationships and friendships between the contestants of the show.

One of the contestants was Abhishek Kumar who said who was evicted from the show because he slapped Samarth Jurel as he was constantly provoked by the latter and his girlfriend Isha Malviya who happens to be his ex-girlfriend. Later, Ankita was given a choice of whether he should stay in the house or not and she decided to evict Abhishek out of the house. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Family members get a special power to eliminate one nominated contestant)

Now while he has come in, Rahul Vaidya, who happens to be an ex- Bigg Boss contestant took to X to share that Abhishek wore kohl on entering the house and pointed out that he should stop using Late actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla’s dialogues. He also mentioned that Ankita does not like Abhishek so why did she again take her back in the house. Instead she could just say that she does not like him and hence does not want her back.

There were many netizens who supported Rahul’s thoughts on the same. Take a look at what he had to share…

Seeing today’s big boss episode.. If ankita hates Abhishek so much why did she allow him to come back ??

Sidha bolti I don’t like him and he shouldn’t come back. Baat Khatam.

2nd point - why is abhishek wearing kaajal?? and pls don’t use sidharth shuklas dialogues! — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) January 9, 2024

