Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya bashes Abhishek Kumar for COPYING the Late Sidharth Shukla; slams Ankita Lokhande for her double standards!

There were many netizens who supported Rahul’s thoughts on the same. Take a look at what he had to share…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 13:00
Rahul Vaidya

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has turned out to be one of the most controversial shows on television. The show on Jio Cinemas has been witnessing a lot of fights and that has escalated in judging relationships and friendships between the contestants of the show.

One of the contestants was Abhishek Kumar who said who was evicted from the show because he slapped Samarth Jurel as he was constantly provoked by the latter and his girlfriend Isha Malviya who happens to be his ex-girlfriend. Later, Ankita was given a choice of whether he should stay in the house or not and she decided to evict Abhishek out of the house. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Family members get a special power to eliminate one nominated contestant)

Now while he has come in, Rahul Vaidya, who happens to be an ex- Bigg Boss contestant took to X to share that Abhishek wore kohl on entering the house and pointed out that he should stop using Late actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla’s dialogues. He also mentioned that Ankita does not like Abhishek so why did she again take her back in the house. Instead she could just say that she does not like him and hence does not want her back.

There were many netizens who supported Rahul’s thoughts on the same. Take a look at what he had to share…

What are your thoughts on Rahul’s comment? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Arun Srikanth Mashetty breaks down as his wife informs him about the miscarriage she had two months ago)

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. 

Bigg Boss 27 Abhishek Kumar Sidharth Shukla Rahul Vaidya Ankita Lokhande Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hilarious! Aaina's Niharika Choksey shares a BTS from her show, calls THIS co-star 'dukhi aatma', check it out
MUMBAI: Niharika Chouksey was last seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Faltu.  The actress was paired opposite TV's...
WOW! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha shares the BTS video of her show, check it out
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most popular Indian television actresses. Fans still remember her as Pragya Mehra in...
Jhanak: Oh No! Bipasha demands a video call to Jhanak’s husband
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Aww! Naagin's Anita Hassanandani shares the birthday celebration pictures of this special person, check it out
MUMBAI: Anita Hassnandani is one popular face on television that doesn't need any introduction. The diva has been...
Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya bashes Abhishek Kumar for COPYING the Late Sidharth Shukla; slams Ankita Lokhande for her double standards!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has turned out to be one of the most controversial shows on television. The show on Jio Cinemas...
Exclusive! Kavya: Surprising! Kavya halts Radhika and Adiraj's marriage
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
Aamir Khan
Amazing! Aamir Khan surprises Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare by singing at their Sangeet ceremony; Video takes internet by storm
Latest Video
Related Stories
Niharika Chouksey
Hilarious! Aaina's Niharika Choksey shares a BTS from her show, calls THIS co-star 'dukhi aatma', check it out
Sriti Jha
WOW! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha shares the BTS video of her show, check it out
Anita Hassanandani
Aww! Naagin's Anita Hassanandani shares the birthday celebration pictures of this special person, check it out
Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma
Must Read: ‘THIS’ proves why the audience is smitten with Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma aka #Adya’s chemistry in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon!
Karan
Karan Mehra to play a pivotal character in Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar'
Amit
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Amit Kumar to grace the upcoming episode