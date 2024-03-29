Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Mannara Chopra’s STEAMY, VOLUPTUOUS and TEMPTING pictures are raising the temperature!

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra’s popularity doubled ever since her stint on Bigg Boss 17! She emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 was loved by the audience and fans. Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts. Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

Post Bigg Boss 17, Mannara has been papped in several places and fans are super excited to catch a glimpse of the lady who brought a lot of entertainment and zeal to the show! (Also Read: Holi 2024: Mannara Chopra celebrates holi with cousin Priyanka Chopra; video goes viral)

Mannara has a huge fan following and she never fails to entertain them with her pictures, and videos. Mannara is well-known for her honesty, transparency, and kindness, and recently had a lovely interaction with her youthful fans, which made her very happy.

Mannara Chopra has established herself as a respectable actor in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films, showcasing her flexibility in the film industry. Her Bollywood film debut in Vivek Agnohotri's Zid failed to live up to box office predictions, thereby delaying her career in Hindi cinema. However, she had a huge career boost from being on Bigg Boss 17.

Well, Mannara celebrates her birthday today and we take you through some hottest pictures of the actress who will raise the temperatures!

Mannara looks gorgeous in a blue saree

She looks gorgeous in a backless green top

Mannara sets temperatures soaring high in a bralette saree

Doesn’t she look stunning in a monokini?

Here’s one of Mannara in a cleavage popping crop top paired with denims (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra IGNORES Munawar Faruqui at a party? (Watch Video) )

