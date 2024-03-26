Holi 2024: Mannara Chopra celebrates holi with cousin Priyanka Chopra; video goes viral

Mannara Chopra rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 and today she has a massive fan following and has become a household name. In the latest videos, one can see Mannara celebrating the festival of colours with Priyanka.
MUMBAI : Mannara is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television and she has a huge fan following. She has now shared a video which is a BTS video from the sets.

Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans.

Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts.

Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and also her back to back fights with Ankita had made news.

Today she has become a household name and she has a massive fan following.

She has been getting a lot of offers but she has taken her own time to choose which project to do.

Yesterday was the festival of colours where everyone played Holi with their loved ones.

Mannara Chopra celebrated Holi with her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra and her family and the Chopra sisters danced and had super fun while playing Holi and the video has gone viral on social media.

In the video one can see how Priyanka Chopra and Mannara Chopra are dancing and have a fun time with each other.

Priyanka also shared the video on her social media account in which you can see Mannara dancing and having such a fun time.

Well, there is no doubt that both Priyanka and Mannara share a great bond and they simply give sister goals.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Mannara Chopra gives an insight about her next project

 


 

 


 

 

 

 

 

