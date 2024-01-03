Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande narrates her scary casting couch experience; ‘producer wanted me to compromise’

MUMBAI: Ankita is a huge name in the entertainment business and she has a massive fan following. She made her acting debut with an award-winning role in Pavitra Rishta. One of the highest paid television actors in India. She then ventured into movies and debuted with the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi where she won a lot of praise and awards.

Ankita’s popularity skyrocketed since her stint on Bigg Boss 17. Her fights with Vicky Jain and Mannara Chopra gained a lot of attention and so did her memories of Sushant Singh Rajput that she mentioned time and again on the show.

Ankita has come a long way from TV to movies and recently she opened up about her scary experience of the ‘casting couch’. The actress revealed how a South producer asked her to compromise. She revealed, “Maine South film audition diya tha. Mujhe call aaya ki aap sign karne aa jao. Mai bahaut khush thi, toh maine apni maa ko bola mai sign karke aati hu. Mujhe bhi doubt tha ki itni aasani se kaise hua?”

Ankit further said, “Jab mai sign karne gayee toh sirf mujhe andar bulaya aur meri co-ordinator ko rukne ko kaha. Mujhe bola gaya, 'you have to compromise.' I was just 19 at the time. Tabhi mera heroine banna hai walla phase chall raha tha." "I played smart and asked again, toh mujhe kaha gaya, 'Apko producer ke sath sona padega.”

Ankita added, “I told him that, 'I don't think your producer needs talent; he just needs a girl to sleep with, and I am not that one' and I just walked off.”

Credit-TOI