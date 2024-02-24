Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel shares THIS complaint against Isha Malviya amid breakup rumours

MUMBAI : When Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were in the Bigg Boss 17 house, they were frequently in the news. Samarth's voyage was unforgettable from the minute he arrived until he left, and he won his fans' love and support along the way. However, there is a rumor circulating that the couple is no longer together. Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel met on the Dance Deewane sets amid these speculations. Isha filmed the fun exchange with Chintu that thrilled their viewers in her vlog.

Isha Malviya heads to the waiting room after getting ready and getting out of the vanity van. She gives her followers a tour of the main door that leads to the stage. Samarth Jurel enters the frame as she moves the camera in the direction of the door. Isha says by fixing his hair, “Aur ye hain Chintu. Aaplog puchte hain ye kaha hain, ye hain mahashay. (And this is Chintu. You guys ask about his whereabouts, and this is him).”

Isha is disappointed by Samarth's response, saying, “Milti hi nahi hain, main kya karu. (She doesn’t meet, what can I do?)” Isha continues saying, “Bohot ladhai karte hain jo mujhse… (The one who fights with me all the time)” She stops speaking, makes a face, and looks at Samarth.

Isha goes on to say that she is excited about joining Dance Deewane on stage. Isha also questions Samarth about why he is behaving so coldly. Samarth responds by saying he is going to meet Isha, referring to the show's contestant.

The couple also shot a clip together when they first met on the sets. The couple's supporters were ecstatic to see them together after a long separation. Following their exit from the Bigg Boss 17 house, speculations about their breakup began to circulate, even though Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were going strong inside.

There were no public occasions where they were spotted together. Moreover, Samarth hinted to their breakup in his Valentine's Day message, writing that some people have grown too busy to see their loved ones. Subsequently, the Bigg Boss 17 competitor removed the post. It's unclear whether the two are together, even though there hasn't been an official confirmation of that either.

