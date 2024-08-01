Bigg Boss 17! “She would strike me every day…” Vicky Jain on Ankita Lokhande choosing Munawar Faruqui over him

As per the latest promo of the show, Ankita and Vicky seem to have gotten into a nasty fight yet again. After Ankita calls Vicky ‘faltu’ over his accusations and then choosing Munawar over him
Vicky

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has surely been raised and every contestant has been bringing their A game to the table. One of the power couples in the house Vicky and Ankita have been grabbing headlines from day one. Be it their fights, arguments or taking a stand for each other on rare occasions, the couple do bring a lot of entertainment in the show.

As per the latest promo of the show, Ankita and Vicky seem to have gotten into a nasty fight yet again. After Ankita calls Vicky ‘faltu’ over his accusations and then choosing Munawar over him, Vicky says, “A wife is the biggest strength of her husband but you handicapped me. I used to call her ‘bijli (thunder)’ but I never knew she would strike me every day in this house.”

Meanwhile, Tabu graced the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and kept the contestants entertained with her new set of tasks.

What are your thoughts on Vicky and Ankita’s fight? Tell us in the comments below.

