Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya reveals his favourite contestants, calls KhanZaadi the 'TRP contestant'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is trending all over India, mainly because of the fights and controversies that are taking place on the show. Many celebrities have been putting forward their views and opinions on the way the contestants have been playing the game in the Salman Khan show.

Also read - Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! This Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant advices Neil Bhatt to divorce Aishwarya Sharma

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya had been confirmed for the show this season.

Now recently, Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya expresses his views on the game the Bigg Boss 17 contestants are playing and he has some really strong points to put forward.

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “I was shocked and upset to see when Samarth was objectifying me, no one took a stand for me and took it so casually, I was hurt” - Manasvi Mamgai

Rahul Vaidya is mainly talking about Vicky, Munawar, Arun and Rinku. He believes that they are good players. But, he also suggests that Arun and Rinku need to buck up their game.

Rahul is correct about Mannara being a child because of the way she reacts to the smallest things. He is also correct about KhanZaadi being the TRP contestant. But, we can also say that this cannot be entirely true because of her annoying fights for no reason.

Here are some of the strongest views put forward by Rahul Vaidya.

What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.