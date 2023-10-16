Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Udaariyaan Ex-Couple Isha and Abhishek enter the show next, accuses each other of physical violence, Salman warns them!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.

We previously gave you the update, Salman Khan began the season with a blockbuster performance with a medley of their performance.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Salman Khan starts the season with a bang; Manara Chopra is the first contestant to enter Dil Wala Ghar, and gets special power!

The final two contestants on the show were Udaariyaan’s Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar.

The shocking revelations, were that Abhishek claimed that Isha and her were in a relationship, whereas Isha claimed that they were just friends, and two told quite a different tale.

And Isha said that she would play the game with her Dil and Abhishek said that they would be playing with Dimag.

The two started fighting on the stage itself, their whole relationship started unravelling on the stage itself.

Salman was even caught in the whole affair and he even started telling Isha and Abhishek, to hold on and have faith.

Intially Isha denied the relationship and even revealed, that Abhishek and her were in a relationship. The two got into a major fight on stage and even accused each other of physcal violnece during the course of the realtionship. Salman even warned the two to be careful of what they are saying on stage.

It is very clear that the two have a very surprising history.

Youtuber Sunny Arya, Actor and model Soniya Bansal, and Rapper Khaanzaadi aka Firoza were the next contestants to enter.

Sunny and Firoza also have to be handcuffed as per Bigg Boss next instruction, but as Salman said that it was also a prank, so it’s not really clear.

Anurag Dhobhal, aka Babu Bhai aka UK 07 who is a mega social media star was the next to enter the house.

Manara Chopra is the first contestant to enter the show, she gave quite a sizzling performance.

Munawar Faruqui was the second contestant. TV’s power couple, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, and social media star Navid Sole were the next.

We also revealed that the house is divided into 3 houses this team, Dil, Dimag, and Dam, and all the houses will have special qualities, with connections, strategies, and strength.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Manasvi Mamgai opts out at the last moment; Aryan Khan drug case lawyer Sana Raees Khan replaces her overnight