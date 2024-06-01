Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Vicky Jain reveals Ankita Lokhande is the reason he has lost all his friends

One of the power couples in the house Vicky and Ankita have been grabbing headlines from day one. Be it their fights, arguments or taking a stand for each other on rare occasions, the couple do bring a lot of entertainment in the show.
Vicky

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has surely been raised and every contestant has been bringing their A game to the table. One of the power couples in the house Vicky and Ankita have been grabbing headlines from day one. Be it their fights, arguments or taking a stand for each other on rare occasions, the couple do bring a lot of entertainment in the show.

In one of the recent episodes, Vicky makes revelastions that Ankita’s behavior has pushed his friends away from his life. He said, “You publicly embarrass me. Isliye dost mere se door bhaagte hai. Phir log darne lag jate hai. Baat nahi karta hun main isse nahi toh Ankita aisa react karegi.”

Time and again netizens have felt that Vicky has been disrespectful toward Ankita. Recently their relationship has received another shocking jolt. Recently Ankita mentioned she has been a fitness freak and earlier used to walk 8 to 12 Km everyday. Vicky gestures to Mannara and Isha who were listening as if she is lying. Ankita loses her cool and says, “Mai chali jaugi iski life se” 

Check out netizens reactions on Vicky and Ankita’s spat;

What are your thoughts on their fight? Tell us the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis
 

Orry Salman Khan Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Tehelka Jigna Vohra KhaanZaadi TV news bigg boss 17 TV news TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 18:34

