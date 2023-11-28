Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and his mother face severe backlash for arrogance towards Ankita Lokhande and her mother; netizens say ‘Jaisi maa waisa beta’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most sought after shows on television and the audience cannot have enough of the drama on the show.

All the participants in the house are sharing laughs, angry moments, and sadness and are also fighting it out to win the coveted trophy. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are one of the most popular celebrity couples on the show and the audience loves them dearly.

While Ankita has been appreciated for her patience, not many people are fond of Vicky. They like him for the way he plays his game but the way in which he treats Ankita and him flirting with co-contestant Sana, and later coming to terms with realizing that he cannot engage in all of this because he is married, is being looked down upon. (Also Read: Surprising! Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal ready to compensate for voluntarily exit after schooled for calling the show 'Biased')

In the recent episodes, Ankita was seen throwing chappals at Vicky. Now, Ankita and Vicky’s mothers were seen visiting the Bigg Boss 17 house and Vicky’s mother was seen lashing out at Ankita for the way she is treating Vicky. Not only that, when Ankita’s mother tried to contribute her inputs, she showed her down as well.

This did not go down well with Ankita and it was visible on her face. Vicky’s mother also mentioned to Vicky that ‘itni choot dekar rakhi hai tumne Ankita ko’ and Ankita was quick to respond asking her respectfully what did she mean by that.

This has not gone down well with the audience watching the show as well and they took to social media to comment on the same.

Take a look:

Here are the comments below: (Also Must Read: Rapid fire with Bigg Boss 17 contestant Naved Sole!)

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!