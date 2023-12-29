Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain chooses to dance with Ayesha Khan instead of his wife Ankita Lokhande; netizens call him ‘Tharki’ and their relationship an ‘open marriage’

Vicky was seen dancing with Ayesha and not Ankita in a particular task assigned to the contestants. Netizens have come out in support of Ankita and commented on Vicky and Ayesha's dance. Ankita was spotted dancing with Mannara and social media fanatics have gone on to call Vicky 'Tharki'
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is witnessing some massive fights, disagreements and disputes between the contestants who have participated in the reality show.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's life has been out in the open and the dream couple seems to have a lot of marital problems in the relationship. Vicky has been seen showing Ankita down despite her being vocal about how she is affected emotionally because of his actions. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Massive fight breaks out between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, the latter says 'Remember why your mother slapped you...')

Ankita has time and again also brought to his notice that he goes around asking people about their problems but does not care about her. There were also reports of him flirting with Sana and also Ayesha Khan claiming that his touch is making her uncomfortable. While he was earlier spotted dancing with Sana Khan, he pushed away after realising that he is a married man and that he has a wife.

Now he was seen dancing with Ayesha and not Ankita in a particular task assigned to the contestants.

Netizens have come out in support of Ankita and commented on Vicky and Ayesha's dance. Ankita was spotted dancing with Mannara and social media fanatics have gone on to call Vicky 'Tharki'

Take a look at the video and the comments below:

Vicky bhaiya ke apne maje hain, say social media users

Some users say that Vicky has an influence on Ayesha as well

A netizen calls Vicky and Ankita’s relationship toxic

A social media user calls Vicky a ‘Tharki’

Another person says that Ankita and Vicky are in an open marriage (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Falaq Naaz lashes out at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain for making a joke of their marriage on the show)

What are your thoughts on Vicky dancing with Ayesha Khan instead of his own wife Ankita Lokhande? Let us know in the common section below!

