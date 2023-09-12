Bigg Boss 17: What! Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar kissed under the blankets? Netizens react on viral video

Now a video has gone viral where during a recent episode Khanzaadi and Abhishek were seen talking and Bigg Boss stops Khanzaadi from whispering.
Khanzaadi

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and it's among the top five shows of television. One of the reasons is because of the content and drama given by the contestants of the show. Among the popular contestants of the show are Abhishek and Khanzaadi who are seen constantly fighting.

Now a video has gone viral where during a recent episode Khanzaadi and Abhishek were seen talking and Bigg Boss stops Khanzaadi from whispering. Later the duo get inside the blankets and there is silence. Netizens suspect that the duo might have kissed.

Previously, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, who are in a relationship, were seen sharing a steamy kiss.

What are your thoughts on these videos? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma's ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?


 

