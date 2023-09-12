Bigg Boss 17: What! Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar kissed under the blankets? Netizens react on viral video

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and it's among the top five shows of television. One of the reasons is because of the content and drama given by the contestants of the show. Among the popular contestants of the show are Abhishek and Khanzaadi who are seen constantly fighting.

Now a video has gone viral where during a recent episode Khanzaadi and Abhishek were seen talking and Bigg Boss stops Khanzaadi from whispering. Later the duo get inside the blankets and there is silence. Netizens suspect that the duo might have kissed.

Check out the video here;

Abhishek Khaanzadi kya horha hai beech me kambal ke andar pic.twitter.com/o6PzcyE0hr — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) December 8, 2023

Check out the comments below;

Previously, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, who are in a relationship, were seen sharing a steamy kiss.

Bigg Boss apne mohalle (dil, dimaag, dumm) ko shutdown kar rahe hain. Light on/off kar rahe hain. Aur uss waqt chintu



Aapda ko avsar mein badlana koi chintu se sikhe, seedha Isha ko pakad ke shuru hogaye... pic.twitter.com/fWg3A25RVh — #BiggBoss_Tak(@BiggBoss_Tak) December 4, 2023

