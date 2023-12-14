Bigg Boss 17: What! Why has Munawar Faruqui’s alleged GF Nazila Sitaishi deleted her Instagram account? Read to know more

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings as the show is among the top ten shows when it comes to TRP ratings. One of the reasons is the content and drama the contestants have been giving the show and keeping the audience hooked on to the show. Munawar Faruqui has been one of the popular contestants on the show and also seems to be the show’s contestant’s favorite.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Isha Malviya breaks up with Samarth Jurel for this shocking reason; the relationship comes to an end

Munawar has been making headlines after model and influencer Ayesha Khan alleged that he was in a relationship with her despite being in a committed relationship with Nazila Sitaishi.

In the recent episode, Munawar is seen going into the store room to get his luxury ration and then ends up excited and takes the name of his alleged girlfriend ‘Nazila’. This caught everyone’s attention. But what has also grabbed eyeballs is that Nazila has deleted or deactivated her account.

Netizens have been confused as to why Nazila would do this. Check out some of the comments below;

Many of the contestants do get along with Munawar in the show but with Mannara losing the captaincy task it will be interesting to see how she would cooperate with Munawar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss demolishes Dil, Dimaag and Dum room, categorises the contestant into groups of bitching on the show, contribution to the show and no individuality

Credit-FilmiBeat