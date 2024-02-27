Bigg Boss 4’s Ali Merchant undergoes back surgery; here’s a health update

Ali Merchant has been going through some health concerns of late. The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki actor experienced some discomfort
Sara Khan

MUMBAI :Ali Merchant is a well known face on Television. He gained immense popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 4 and his marriage to Sara Khan while still in the house. The duo however separated a few months later. He recently married Hyderabad based model Andleeb Zaidi. 

Ali Merchant has been going through some health concerns of late. The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki actor experienced some discomfort due to a cyst near his spine, initially misdiagnosed as an infection. The actor had to be rushed for an emergency surgery for the same. 

Ali was in Indore for an important event when he experienced ill health and had to get immediate medical attention. The actor is on his way to recovery and is determined to fulfil his work commitments!

We wish Ali a speedy recovery!

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-IndiaForums

 

 

