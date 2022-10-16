Bigg Boss: AWW! Check out the list of Contestants who fell in love during the show

MUMBAI : The reality show Bigg Boss is well known for the closeness that contestants share in the house. And during their time inside, some of the contestants develop various bonds; close friendships, sworn enemies and affectionate lovers. There have been many couples who met through their time on the show, and today we will be showing you some of these couples.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel were contestants in Bigg Boss 8. Salman Khan and Farah Khan were jointly hosting the show at that time. Karishma and Upen grabbed many eyeballs for their closeness. They later broke up. Karishma is now happily married to Varun Bangera.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon dated for some time after meeting on Bigg Boss 7. Kushal and Gauahar set couple goals inside the Bigg Boss house and weren't shy to show some PDA. But now, Gauahar is happily married to Zaid Darbar.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra continue to maintain their friendship, although everyone else believes otherwise. Mahira and Paras met inside the house of Bigg Boss 13.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana also fell in love while on Bigg Boss 13. It was love at first sight for Asim, though Himanshi took her own sweet time before falling head-over-heels in love with him.

Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia

Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia met inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Initially, they were close but realised their love for each other only after Pavitra got eliminated, and the two were separated for a while. On Valentine's Day Pavitra and Eijaz confessed their love, and are now engaged.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are famous as Sunny and Laddoo, amongst fans as well. They had a very tumultuous relationship initially, but their love has only grown stronger.

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot



The latest couple in the Bigg Boss house is Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Shalin professed his love to Tina, but she confessed that she was scared that he might hurt her. The two are currently a hot topic both inside and outside the house.

