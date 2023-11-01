Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant secretly marries boyfriend Adil Durrani; check out the photos

MUMBAI : One of the most popular and controversial TV actress’s Rakhi Sawant is known for her quirky personality. She frequently grabs headlines for her antics on social media. Lately, she has been the centre of attention in the media for her relationship with boyfriend Adil Durrani. Both of them often take to their social media handles and express their feelings for each other, and also set couple goals for fans.

Recently, Rakhi and Adil tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony which was kept under wraps and hidden from the media and the public. They had a court marriage, and their first photo post becoming husband and wife has gone viral online. They can be seen wearing garlands on their necks. Take a look at the pics.

Rakhi stunned in a white and pink coloured sharara and added to her wedding look by donning a scarf on her forehead. Adil looked simple yet smart as he wore denim jeans paired with a black shirt. In another photo, Rakhi and Adil could be seen signing their marriage papers. Fans were taken by surprise with Rakhi and Adil's wedding pictures. Fans commented on their photos and even congratulated the actress on her marriage news.

This is the second time that actress Rakhi Sawant got married, her first being with Ritesh Raj. Rakhi had initially shared her wedding pictures on social media, but did not show Ritesh's face. Rakhi even brought her husband Ritesh into Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss Season 15. Fans were shocked to see Ritesh in the show. Post leaving the show, Rakhi separated from Ritesh.

